(NewsNation Now) — If you adore cats, you’ll be happy to know that there’s a holiday set aside to honor the special felines in your life and to celebrate all the love and companionship they provide.

Oct. 29 is National Cat Day, and it’s the perfect time to pamper your pet. However, the holiday is also a time for recognizing the many cats that aren’t as fortunate.

According to nationaltoday.com, National Cat Day was founded in 2005 by Colleen Paige, a lifestyle writer who set out to celebrate beloved pet cats while also putting a spotlight on the thousands still waiting to be rescued.

In celebration of this year’s event, here are some facts, tips and must-have feline finds for any cat lover:

Cats have been companion animals to humans since ancient times. Research suggests that cats first lived close to humans and primarily served as pest control before being domesticated as pets. Cats have been sharing our daily lives for a long time. It’s estimated that cats were first domesticated in Egypt between 10,000 and 12,000 years ago. Today, there are more than 400 million pet cats worldwide and around 90 million pet cats in the United States. Cats’ whiskers help them navigate their surroundings. While face whiskers are the most obvious, cats also have object-sensing hairs throughout their bodies. Most cats experience a euphoric reaction to catnip. Purring, pawing, rolling and romping are common reactions. Catnip is a safe treat that many felines enjoy as much as their humans enjoy watching their reactions. There are a lot of cats in need of rescue. According to the ASPCA, about 3.2 million cats end up in animal shelters each year. Spaying and neutering cats are vital to preventing unwanted litters of kittens. Pet cat ownership increased during the pandemic. A 2021 survey by the American Pet Products Association found that 14% of respondents got a new pet in the past year, many of whom chose to get a cat.

Whether you’re a cat owner or fellow cat enthusiast, today is a great day to show your feline some extra love, adopt a cat, or volunteer at your local animal shelter.

