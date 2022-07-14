Ivana Trump announces the new “Italiano Diet” to stay healthy and fight obesity at the Oak Room at the Plaza Hotel on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

(NewsNation) — Former model Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump, has died at 73.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric,” the former president wrote in a statement on his social media platform, Truth Social. “She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

Donald Trump did not say how she died.

The couple was married from 1977-1992, and had three children together, as well as nine grandchildren.

Ivana Trump, a Czech-American former model, worked as a vice president of interior design for The Trump Organization after her marriage to the former president.

