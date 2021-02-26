Jamie Kern Lima shares how she created a $1.2 billion business out of her living room

(NewsNation Now) — Cosmetics retailers Ulta Beauty and Sephora are the latest to embrace diversity as the industry moves to include those left out of the beauty industry in the past.

Ulta Beauty says it’s investing more than $25 million this year to improve the diversity of its product mix and inclusion in its business practices.

The plan announced earlier this month includes doubling the number of beauty products from Black-owned brands by year-end, though it declined to say the number. It will also introduce quarterly, in-store training for all store and salon workers in March to reinforce inclusivity and address unconscious bias.

The move comes two weeks after beauty products retailer Sephora said it will bolster the number of Black-owned brands, scale back on third-party security guards and offer more inclusive marketing as part of a plan to combat racial bias at its stores.

The beauty industry has struggled for decades with inclusivity in its products and boardrooms.

It took until 2016 for L’Oreal to have a female CEO for one of their brands. Revlon didn’t get their first female CEO until 2019.

Jamie Kern Lima, founder of It Cosmetics, became the first female CEO of a L’Oreal brand when her company was acquired for 1.2 billion dollars.

She spoke with NewsNation about her journey creating It Cosmetics, her new book Believe It: How to go from Underestimated to Unstoppable, and the future of the beauty industry.

In her book, she credits her gut, hard work, authenticity, faith, and belief in herself as some of the keys to her success.

All profits from the book will go towards a collection of charities including Feeding America.