☀ January 20: Biden to become 46th president, Trump’s farewell and Harris makes history

U.S.
Posted: | Updated:

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, January 20, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣ 📺 What to expect from President-elect Joe Biden’s historic inauguration ceremony

TOPSHOT – View of the US Capitol as the sun sets ahead of the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Washington, DC on January 19, 2021. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

2️⃣ 🎥 President Trump delivers recorded farewell address

3️⃣❗ Pres. Trump pardons former top strategist Steve Bannon, 72 others and 70 commutations

4️⃣✔ History made: Kamala Harris to become first female vice president Wednesday

📱 [Trending] this morning

Celebrities to take part in star-studded inauguration 

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Donald Trump is expected to leave the White House at 8 a.m. EST. You can watch it happening live on newsnationnow.com.

🔴 NewsNation will bring you live coverage of the inauguration starting at 10 a.m. EST.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story