☀ January 20: Biden to become 46th president, Trump’s farewell and Harris makes history

1️⃣ 📺 What to expect from President-elect Joe Biden’s historic inauguration ceremony
2️⃣ 🎥 President Trump delivers recorded farewell address
3️⃣❗ Pres. Trump pardons former top strategist Steve Bannon, 72 others and 70 commutations
4️⃣✔ History made: Kamala Harris to become first female vice president Wednesday
Celebrities to take part in star-studded inauguration
