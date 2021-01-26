☀ January 26: Impeachment goes to Senate, severe weather impacts US and honoring Kobe Bryant

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣📃 House delivers Trump impeachment charge to Senate
2️⃣💉 President Biden says 100-day goal on vaccinations may rise to 150 million instead of 100 million
3️⃣❄ ‘Historic’ snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel
4️⃣📺 WGN America to rebrand as NewsNation with launch of new shows in March
📱 [Trending] this morning
PHOTOS: Murals around the country honor late Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna Bryant
Today marks the one-year anniversary of the passing of retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others who died in a helicopter crash.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Starting today, the CDC is requiring COVID-19 tests for nearly all international air travelers.
🔴 Senators will be sworn in as jurors for the impeachment trial of former President Trump at 1 p.m. EST.
🔴 President Biden will deliver remarks on his racial equity agenda at 2 p.m. EST. He is also expected to sign more executive actions.
