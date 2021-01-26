☀ January 26: Impeachment goes to Senate, severe weather impacts US and honoring Kobe Bryant

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣📃 House delivers Trump impeachment charge to Senate

2️⃣💉 President Biden says 100-day goal on vaccinations may rise to 150 million instead of 100 million

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on American manufacturing, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

3️⃣❄ ‘Historic’ snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel

4️⃣📺 WGN America to rebrand as NewsNation with launch of new shows in March

PHOTOS: Murals around the country honor late Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna Bryant

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the passing of retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others who died in a helicopter crash.

🔴 Starting today, the CDC is requiring COVID-19 tests for nearly all international air travelers.

🔴 Senators will be sworn in as jurors for the impeachment trial of former President Trump at 1 p.m. EST.

🔴 President Biden will deliver remarks on his racial equity agenda at 2 p.m. EST. He is also expected to sign more executive actions.

