☀ January 26: Impeachment goes to Senate, severe weather impacts US and honoring Kobe Bryant

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on American manufacturing, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the passing of retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others who died in a helicopter crash.

🔴 Starting today, the CDC is requiring COVID-19 tests for nearly all international air travelers.

🔴 Senators will be sworn in as jurors for the impeachment trial of former President Trump at 1 p.m. EST.

🔴 President Biden will deliver remarks on his racial equity agenda at 2 p.m. EST. He is also expected to sign more executive actions.

