First Lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19

(NewsNation) — The first lady Jill Biden tested negative for COVID-19 Sunday. After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive coronavirus tests, the first lady will depart from South Carolina later Sunday and return home to Delaware, according to a statement from the first lady’s communications director Elizabeth Alexander.

Jill Biden tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, just a week after President Joe Biden left his COVID-19 isolation. She is double-vaccinated, twice boosted and only experienced “mild symptoms.” Jill was prescribed a course of Paxlovid during her five days of isolation.