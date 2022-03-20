FILE- Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 4, 2016, during the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on his former company’s decision to raise the price of a lifesaving medicine. Vyera Pharmaceuticals, a company once owned by Shkreli, will pay up to $40 million to settle allegations that it jacked up the price of a life-saving medication by roughly 4 ,000% after obtaining exclusive rights to the drug. The Federal Trade Commission announced the settlement Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

(Reuters) — A federal judge on Thursday rejected Martin Shkreli’s request to delay a $64.6 million payment while he appeals a loss to the Federal Trade Commission over whether he broke antitrust law while sharply pushing up the price of a life-saving drug.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan had ruled in January for the FTC and seven states that accused Shkreli, the founder of Vyera Pharmaceuticals, of using illegal tactics to keep rivals out of the market while raising the price of the drug Daraprim to $750 per tablet from $17.50 in 2015.

She had also barred Shkreli, who is in prison, from the pharmaceutical industry for life. Another judge in February barred Shkreli from serving as an officer or director of a publicly traded company.

An FTC spokesperson said it was “pleased with the court’s decision.” Lawyers for Shkreli did not immediately respond to a request for comment.