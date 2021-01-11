Vogue’s Kamala Harris cover celebrated, criticized

(NEXSTAR) — Fashion magazine Vogue announced Sunday that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is the star of its February cover, but some were quick to criticize the selected cover photo.

According to the Associated Press, the shot of the country’s soon-to-be No. 2 leader isn’t what both sides had agreed upon, her team says.

Harris posed in a light blue suit in front of a gold backdrop for the magazine’s cover. She also posed, more casually dressed in slacks, a blazer and sneakers in front of a pink and green background, for photos that were planned for inside the magazine, a person involved in the negotiations over how Harris would be featured on the cover told the AP. Pink and green are the colors of Harris’ college sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Vogue has released both images online, but the photo of a sneaker-clad Harris is the one that will grace the cover of the fashion bible’s print edition.

Harris’ team was unaware that the cover photo had been switched until images leaked late Saturday, the person told the Associated Press. Harris’ office declined comment and the person spoke Sunday on condition of anonymity.

The person with knowledge of the negotiations said Harris’ team has expressed to Vogue its disappointment over the magazine’s decision.

In a statement, Vogue said it went with the more informal image of Harris for the cover because the photo captured her “authentic, approachable nature, which we feel is one of the hallmarks of the Biden-Harris administration.”

But the magazine said it released both images as digital magazine covers to “respond to the seriousness of this moment in history, and the role she has to play leading our country forward.”

A Vogue spokesperson did not immediately respond to Nexstar for a request for comment.

Reviews of the print cover were mixed. Some are calling the sneaker photo “disrespectful” and say the lighting failed to elegantly capture Harris’ skin tone, while others celebrated the Vice President-elect’s down-to-earth fashion.

The photos were taken by 26-year-old Tyler Mitchell, who previously photographed Beyonce for the cover of Vogue in 2018.

