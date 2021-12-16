KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City cocktail bar says they will survive the “ego” of Jackson Mahomes, brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in reference to a now-deleted social media post about the bar.

The bar, SoT, said in a Facebook post that Jackson Mahomes became upset after the bar was unable to accommodate his large party.

Jackson Mahomes’ now-deleted social media post to his 255,000 followers allegedly claimed that he had poor service and nan overall bad experience at the bar.

“We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego,” SoT wrote. “We are sorry you didn’t reach out to us first before taking to social media, but then again that is an expectation we would have from a mature and rational person, not someone who pours water on fans and dances on the memorials of tragically lost people for TikTok clout.”

The cocktail bar has since deleted their post and published another apology for the way it handled the situation.

Jackson Mahomes made headlines earlier this season for two incidents during Chiefs road games.

During a loss in Baltimore, he was seen pouring water on a heckling opposing fan.

Jackson Mahomes also was seen in Washington dancing for a TikTok video while on top of the late Sean Taylor’s retired number that was being honored that day.

Jackson Mahomes has apologized for both incidents and said that stadium staff in Washington told him and other VIPs to stand there.