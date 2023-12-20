Kanye West lists gutted beachfront Malibu home for $53 million

FILE – Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is no longer buying right-leaning social media site Parler, the company said Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Ye, aka Kanye West, is taking a hefty financial hit in listing a beachfront Malibu home he purchased in 2021 for $57.3 million, according to multiple reports.

The 4,000-square-foot, four-bedroom property was designed by famed Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

While there aren’t a lot of Ando-designed homes in the United States, his name might ring a bell. The Japanese architect designed a house in the Paradise Cove area of Malibu, aptly nicknamed “Billionaires’ Row,” that was purchased by Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z for $200 million earlier this year.

That sale was billed as the most expensive home ever sold in California.

But back to Ye’s Malibu home, which he has decided to sell for $53 million after having the property gutted for a remodel.

“What’s missing are the interiors,” celebrity real-estate agent Jason Oppenheim told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Selling Sunset real-estate broker is listing West’s house exclusively. He told the entertainment outlet that while Ando’s signature concrete work is still fully intact, potential buyers will need to spend a couple of million dollars to bring it “up to 2024 standards.”

In addition to not having any interiors, Yeezy is reportedly being sued by a man who claims he was hired by the rapper in September 2021 to be the remodel project manager, 24-hour security and caretaker of the property, TMZ reported.

That said, the sleekly modern concrete and steel beachfront home, which boasts around 1,500 square feet of outdoor decks, as well as ocean views from every room, will likely have little problem attracting interested parties with deep pockets.