(NewsNation) — A new FBI search warrant was released Thursday in the attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Additional new court documents revealed the suspect Nicholas Roske posted online that he wanted to kill two other justices as well. He plead not guilty.

Roske faces a federal charge of attempted murder after he was found carrying a gun, a knife and zip ties outside the justice’s home, threatening to kill Kavanaugh.

The FBI’s search warrant revealed that 26-year-old Nicholas Roske didn’t make this decision to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on a whim.

He was meticulously planning how to do it, researching methods he thought would be the easiest way to assassinate Kavanaugh. New evidence also shows Roske may have been targeting more than just Kavanaugh.

The warrant included recent web searches Roske looked up in the weeks leading to his failed assassination attempt to kill the SCOTUS justices.

Roske’s internet search history included:

Quietest Semi-Auto Rifle

Effective place to stab someone

How to be stealthy

There were about half a dozen other searches just like the ones listed above.

The warrant also detailed conversations that Roske had with other users on Reddit and other online platforms, in which he says he was going to stop Roe V. Wade from being overturned.

When asked how he was going to stop it from happening, he responded that he was going to remove some people from the Supreme Court.

“Yeah but I could get at least one, which would change the votes for decades to come, and I am shooting for three,” Roske wrote in his response.

“Shooting for three” referred to three Supreme Court Justices.

Back in early June, Roske traveled all the way from his home in California to the D.C. area right outside Kavanaugh’s home. Ultimately, he saw a marshal and ended up calling 911 on himself, telling the dispatcher that he had some psychiatric issues.

Roske didn’t go through with his attempt but he is now facing some serious charges, including attempted murder.