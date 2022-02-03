BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Poison centers are fielding calls related to an extraction reagent included in some at-home COVID-19 test kits, one Florida Poison Control spokesman says.

The 60 million people who have ordered at-home COVID-19 test kits should be careful with its contents, which some have mistaken for their eyedrops, Florida Poison Control media specialist Mike McCormick told Nexstar’s WMBB.

Each at-home testing kit comes with a tube or two which contain the extraction reagent. While the ingredients vary based on the test kit, the reagent is toxic. For that reason, test kits should be stored out of children’s reach in hard-to-reach or secure places.

Exposure to the reagent isn’t likely to be deadly, but storing tests in areas like the bathroom or not throwing them away after use isn’t recommended.

“Burning is the thing that you’re really going to come up with,” McCormick said. “And the eye is, you know, obviously very fragile and so you’re going to know it right away when you do it and it is definitely uncomfortable.”

Anyone who gets the reagent in their eye should immediately wash it out with warm water for at least 30 seconds and then call poison control, McCormick said.

The national hotline number for Poison Control is 1-800-222-1222.