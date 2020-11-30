Kentucky coffee shop owner headed to court after defying orders to close

LEXINGTON, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — A Lexington, Kentucky coffee shop that’s shut down for ignoring a state ban on indoor dining is now heading for court.

Brewed has lost its food and liquor license.

The coffee shop has a garage door that the owner has propped open that he says should allow him to serve people inside, like other restaurants are doing with tents.

The Lexington Fayette County Health Department decided against it, issuing the enforcement notice for Brewed to stop serving in-person dining.

While on-site for a routine health inspection at the establishment, we observed that the establishment was continuing to allow in-person dining. The establishment manager was served an enforcement notice requiring that in-person seating be discontinued, which was refused. We then served an enforcement notice to suspend their food permit for not following the executive order guidance. Lexington-Fayette County Health Department

It’s a closure pending further action by the parties or changes to the governor’s order.

Owner Andrew Cooperrider told NewsNation he refuses to close.

“Well I guess the question is then, how far am I willing to go to protect my income, but how far are they willing to go to take it from me?” Cooperrider said.

A hearing is scheduled for Monday.

NewsNation affiliate WDKY contributed to this report.