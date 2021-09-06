Labor Day special: 9/11 anniversary, hiring struggles and NFL investigation

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — This Labor Day, we’re taking a look back at our top stories from the past few months.

Saturday marks 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, a day that will never be forgotten. Tim Frolich, a 9/11 survivor, tells us why he’s still seeking answers today. We also hear from Terry Strada, who lost a loved one, about terrorism concerns after the Taliban takeover. Plus, Michael Barash, an attorney for 9/11 victims, talks about declassifying documents on the attacks.

“Bar Rescue” host and executive producer John Taffer talks to Joe about the lack of workers despite millions of available jobs and rising inflation.

And finally, we are sharing two parts of reporter Rich McHugh’s NFL concussion settlement investigation. We hear from NFL stars Leonard Marshall and Jim McMahon.

