Lady Gaga’s dog walker speaks out after Hollywood shooting

A view of the site where Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and two of her dogs were stolen in Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lady Gaga’s dog walker, who was shot during a robbery in Hollywood last week as two of the singer’s French bulldogs were stolen, described the violence and his recovery “from a very close call with death” in social media posts Monday.

Ryan Fischer’s posts include pictures taken from his hospital bed, where he says “(a) lot of healing still needs to happen.”

Fischer was confronted by armed robbers as he walked three of Lady Gaga’s dogs Wednesday night near the famed Sunset Boulevard.

Doorbell video shows a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with Fischer before one pulled a gun and fired a single shot into his chest, fleeing with two of the dogs as he called for help.

Police are seeking two men in the attack and said Monday they are still investigating.

The two dogs, named Koji and Gustav, were returned unharmed Friday evening when a woman showed up at a Los Angeles police station with them.

Detectives do not believe she was involved in the robbery or shooting and did not know if she would receive the $500,000 reward Lady Gaga had offered for the dogs’ return. The singer is currently in Rome to film a movie.

Fischer thanked Lady Gaga for her support during the ordeal, writing “your babies are back and the family is whole … we did it!” in Instagram posts. A third dog, named Asia, escaped the assailants and lay down next to Fischer “while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound,” he wrote.