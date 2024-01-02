Las Vegas police officer dies by suicide hours after arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metro police officer died by suicide hours after his arrest on stalking and home invasion charges, the coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday.

Henderson police arrested Jake Freeman on Sunday, Dec. 31. Freeman faced three felonies, including aggravated stalking, attempted home invasion, and destroying or injuring the personal property of another.

Freeman died on Dec. 31 from a gunshot wound, the coroner’s office said.

Just before 3 a.m., Henderson police responded to a disturbance between Freeman and another person, documents said. Freeman had messaged the person several times, asking “who she was with.”

The person called police from a closet, saying Freeman was outside banging on the door, documents said.

Freeman reportedly became upset after he believed the person was in a relationship with a colleague, documents said. Freeman reportedly continued stalking-like behavior from October until the date of his death, police said.

In one incident, Freeman reportedly stopped the person from leaving a driveway and showed his handgun, dropping it into the person’s lap, documents said.

Before his arrest, another person told police Freeman had made threats to kill himself, documents said.

Even after his death, the Henderson Justice Court held a hearing to set bail and scheduled a future court date, records showed.

Help is available 24/7 by calling the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.