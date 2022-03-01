Lauren Boebert shouts ’13 of them’ during Biden’s speech

(NewsNation Now) – Toward the end of Biden’s first State of the Union speech, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, shouted out “You put them in — 13 of them,” while he was talking about his late son, Beau.

Boebert was apparently referencing the 13 service members who died during the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan last year.

Her outburst visibly shocked the audience, resulting in boos.

“When they came home, many of the world’s fittest and best-trained warriors in the world — never the same. Headaches, numbness, dizziness. A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin. I know,” Biden said before being interrupted by Boebert.

Biden didn’t acknowledge Boebert’s comments. Instead he went on to say, “One of those soldiers was my son, Major Beau Biden. I don’t know for sure if the burn pit that he lived near was the cause of his brain cancer, and disease of so many other troops. But I am committed to find out everything we can.”

Boebert was dressed in a shawl that read “Drill Baby Drill” printed on it. | Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

“Lauren Boebert” was trending on Twitter right after her outbreak.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tweeted, “To the 13 American families who lost loved ones in Afghanistan in August, you deserved to be recognized by the President tonight. Americans remember your sacrifice, and we are forever indebted to you.”

Watch Biden’s full State of the Union speech here.