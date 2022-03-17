Lawmakers react to Ukrainian president’s Congress address

(NewsNation) — From the big screen to the world stage, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has become a symbol of courage and resistance. Lawmakers across the world are praising the president for his dedication to his country as the Russian invasion wages on for a fourth week.

“His leadership has been inspirational and heroic. He’s spoken to the world, and he’s mobilized world opinion,” said Boris Johnson, UK prime minister.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy, while citing Pearl Harbor and the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, pleaded with members of Congress to supply more aid to Ukraine.

“Right now, the destiny of our country is being decided,” Zelenskyy said. “We need you right now. I call on you to do more.”

Hours later, President Joe Biden announced $800 million in new aid for Ukraine, bringing the total amount given to the country to $1 billion. The new package includes 800 anti-aircraft systems, 9,000 anti-armor systems, including high-accuracy shoulder-mounted missiles, 7,000 small arms such as machine guns, shotguns and grenade launchers, and 20 million rounds of ammunition.

Since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24, Zelenskyy has been on the ground defending his country with the Ukrainian people.

“He’s doing exactly what he’s supposed to do. He is standing up for his country,” said Rep. Marilyn Strickland on “Morning in America.”

Sen. Bob Menendez agrees, “I think he’s an extraordinary figure, tremendously courageous.”

Sen. Joe Manchin told NewsNation Zelenskyy’s resolve in times of conflict has been admirable.

“The courage he’s been able to show, the resolve. Basically standing there and fighting and facing against long odds, the incomprehensible, I’m willing to give my life for my countrymen. He’s shown that, he’s not just saying it,” he said.

Overall, the U.S. and its allies have formed a united front against the “unprovoked actions” of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Vladimir Putin is a war criminal. I believe Putin understands that the world is united against him, NATO allies are united against him; we are sending aid and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. We stand with the Ukrainian people,” Rep. Strickland said.

However, the U.S. remains strict on its decision to not militarily interfere with the invasion.

“A no-fly zone is escalatory and could promote a war with Russia, a major nuclear power.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.