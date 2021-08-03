List: Cities with the best unemployment recovery rates

U.S.

, WalletHub

Posted: | Updated:

The sun sets over the State Capital Building in Lincoln Nebraska

(NewsNation Now) — The coronavirus pandemic has a direct effect on the nation’s unemployment rate. In June, the U.S. added 850,000 jobs, moving the unemployment rate to 5.9%, which is 60% lower than the peak of 14.8% during the height of the pandemic.

To understand the scope of where in the country workers have been most affected by the pandemic, WalletHub compared 180 cities’ overall unemployment rate along with employment data from June 2021, June 2019, June 2020 and January 2020.

Watch “Rush Hour” weeknights at 6/5c on NewsNation.

The report used new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which disclosed that it didn’t count some workers on temporary layoffs as unemployed. Therefore, the true unemployment rate may be around 3% higher than reported.

Here are the cities where unemployment rates are bouncing back the most.

Source: WalletHub
Overall Rank CityUnemployment Rate (June 2021) Change in Unemployment (June 2021 vs June 2019) Change in Unemployment (June 2021 vs January 2020) Change in Unemployment (June 2021 vs June 2020) Adjusted Unemployment Rate* (June 2021) 
1Lincoln, NE2.60%-16.88%-9.83%-63.44%2.74%
2Omaha, NE3.30%-5.87%-5.76%-62.43%3.47%
3Huntsville, AL3.10%-0.41%16.02%-58.30%3.26%
4Manchester, NH3.40%21.92%9.05%-72.61%3.58%
5Nashua, NH3.60%22.93%-5.87%-71.23%3.79%
6Salt Lake City, UT3.10%16.17%31.05%-62.51%3.26%
7Boise, ID3.00%35.90%15.60%-59.93%3.16%
8Sioux Falls, SD3.00%27.92%6.90%-47.09%3.16%
9Nampa, ID3.60%18.59%3.03%-54.45%3.79%
10Rapid City, SD3.40%17.80%13.88%-47.61%3.58%
11Missoula, MT3.80%28.13%-8.47%-56.45%4.00%
12West Valley City, UT3.50%27.57%24.54%-52.91%3.68%
13Billings, MT3.90%7.48%2.02%-48.28%4.10%
14Burlington, VT3.50%40.98%68.76%-62.59%3.68%
15South Burlington, VT3.00%68.02%67.17%-58.26%3.16%
16Spokane, WA5.00%-8.82%-19.82%-56.07%5.26%
17Madison, WI3.60%17.64%70.30%-48.78%3.79%
18Overland Park, KS3.50%27.01%40.73%-41.35%3.68%
19Charleston, SC3.60%52.46%59.32%-58.30%3.79%
20Oklahoma City, OK4.10%32.15%43.12%-54.42%4.31%
21Tulsa, OK4.40%31.24%37.04%-55.44%4.63%
22Durham, NC4.30%17.01%39.24%-47.52%4.52%
23Raleigh, NC4.50%16.36%39.01%-49.94%4.73%
24Huntington, WV5.20%4.53%24.36%-53.58%5.47%
25Virginia Beach, VA4.20%50.82%51.77%-53.82%4.42%
26Fort Smith, AR4.50%28.70%13.87%-41.16%4.73%
27Vancouver, WA5.50%8.26%7.65%-55.61%5.79%
28Springfield, MO4.30%54.02%26.26%-48.10%4.52%
29Juneau, AK5.10%23.18%26.37%-52.60%5.37%
30Fargo, ND3.60%72.60%42.78%-38.68%3.79%
31Chesapeake, VA4.40%49.48%53.80%-49.65%4.63%
32Tacoma, WA6.00%9.06%2.79%-59.41%6.31%
33Birmingham, AL5.20%30.45%43.00%-56.87%5.47%
34Bismarck, ND3.70%52.83%32.65%-25.80%3.89%
35Charleston, WV5.40%22.38%30.52%-54.22%5.68%
36Fort Wayne, IN5.10%53.98%45.44%-57.49%5.37%
37Charlotte, NC5.10%30.07%49.66%-48.18%5.37%
38Scottsdale, AZ5.00%34.94%46.81%-45.14%5.26%
39Gilbert, AZ4.90%36.80%46.05%-39.14%5.15%
40Lexington-Fayette, KY4.50%16.09%30.92%-15.41%4.73%
41Austin, TX4.50%72.40%76.43%-48.44%4.73%
42Salem, OR5.30%31.02%43.27%-41.85%5.58%
43Mobile, AL5.90%31.04%43.94%-56.45%6.21%
44Winston-Salem, NC5.50%25.97%45.72%-44.13%5.79%
45Pembroke Pines, FL5.30%64.65%66.13%-56.71%5.58%
46Columbia, SC5.00%41.20%57.28%-37.68%5.26%
47Knoxville, TN5.20%39.15%55.80%-41.26%5.47%
48Reno, NV5.00%59.46%46.54%-41.49%5.26%
49Pittsburgh, PA6.20%32.55%30.92%-55.61%6.52%
50Cape Coral, FL5.40%56.37%47.11%-49.42%5.68%
51St. Petersburg, FL5.20%67.62%59.55%-50.85%5.47%
52Columbus, GA6.00%16.00%29.74%-42.51%6.31%
53Plano, TX5.00%56.30%63.24%-41.16%5.26%
54Montgomery, AL5.50%57.74%66.78%-53.97%5.79%
55Amarillo, TX4.50%66.94%76.22%-34.09%4.73%
56Nashville, TN5.10%80.34%84.20%-55.53%5.37%
57Seattle, WA4.50%107.86%94.03%-54.20%4.73%
58Providence, RI6.20%39.10%17.19%-50.10%6.52%
59Portland, OR5.50%62.96%81.96%-57.28%5.79%
60Greensboro, NC6.00%28.40%49.07%-47.86%6.31%
61Augusta, GA5.90%19.31%21.02%-35.19%6.21%
62Tampa, FL5.50%60.06%60.64%-50.98%5.79%
63Cheyenne, WY5.10%42.14%16.55%-22.73%5.37%
64Atlanta, GA5.90%44.76%56.43%-49.54%6.21%
65Minneapolis, MN5.40%66.68%107.62%-57.45%5.68%
66Jacksonville, FL5.50%53.96%55.36%-37.94%5.79%
67Port St. Lucie, FL5.70%55.33%55.21%-42.55%6.00%
68Chandler, AZ5.60%46.99%57.34%-36.95%5.89%
69St. Paul, MN5.70%66.65%87.42%-53.74%6.00%
70Anchorage, AK6.20%31.72%46.88%-42.50%6.52%
71Indianapolis, IN5.70%69.04%73.14%-51.38%6.00%
72Boston, MA5.70%83.72%105.70%-64.59%6.00%
73Des Moines, IA5.90%70.97%31.29%-44.89%6.21%
74Fort Lauderdale, FL6.10%79.08%69.26%-61.39%6.42%
75Fremont, CA5.30%84.52%84.80%-46.59%5.58%
76Orlando, FL6.20%92.91%91.54%-68.39%6.52%
77Grand Rapids, MI6.50%50.99%82.90%-54.71%6.84%
78Yonkers, NY6.90%66.74%50.60%-61.66%7.26%
79San Jose, CA5.70%93.86%95.51%-53.32%6.00%
80Columbus, OH6.30%56.62%46.89%-41.24%6.63%
81Tempe, AZ6.20%50.48%61.42%-37.92%6.52%
82Newport News, VA6.20%78.52%70.43%-51.13%6.52%
83Tallahassee, FL5.90%56.14%54.18%-30.57%6.21%
84Cincinnati, OH6.90%40.18%39.44%-44.99%7.26%
85Louisville, KY5.70%25.61%41.91%-10.16%6.00%
86Richmond, VA6.20%80.80%84.47%-54.14%6.52%
87Garland, TX5.90%70.34%81.19%-40.99%6.21%
88Mesa, AZ6.30%49.63%51.65%-34.63%6.63%
89Aurora, IL6.80%57.07%63.86%-51.95%7.15%
90San Francisco, CA5.40%119.63%118.75%-54.97%5.68%
91Warwick, RI5.70%92.83%48.20%-35.30%6.00%
92Irving, TX6.00%77.52%92.08%-44.84%6.31%
93Norfolk, VA6.30%77.34%84.49%-49.22%6.63%
94Irvine, CA5.80%93.26%100.55%-44.99%6.10%
95Arlington, TX6.20%77.63%87.40%-43.51%6.52%
96Little Rock, AR6.20%74.90%69.67%-38.09%6.52%
97Worcester, MA7.00%74.20%84.92%-60.85%7.36%
98Rancho Cucamonga, CA6.00%91.29%100.10%-46.51%6.31%
99San Antonio, TX6.00%81.54%91.78%-40.58%6.31%
100Peoria, AZ6.40%56.44%61.86%-32.00%6.73%
101Cedar Rapids, IA6.30%85.58%56.46%-39.26%6.63%
102Lubbock, TX5.70%73.16%99.79%-28.26%6.00%
103Huntington Beach, CA6.20%104.49%102.76%-51.36%6.52%
104Santa Rosa, CA6.20%103.96%93.57%-48.19%6.52%
105Wichita, KS6.50%80.55%72.60%-40.81%6.84%
106Dallas, TX6.40%79.77%91.32%-40.19%6.73%
107Fayetteville, NC7.60%31.89%46.88%-36.52%8.00%
108Gulfport, MS8.00%20.68%56.19%-41.67%8.42%
109Santa Ana, CA6.50%104.52%109.55%-51.20%6.84%
110Grand Prairie, TX6.60%82.94%89.84%-39.64%6.94%
111San Diego, CA6.70%97.51%98.61%-49.81%7.05%
112Washington, DC7.20%24.70%41.29%-19.23%7.57%
113Buffalo, NY8.10%62.79%47.63%-57.83%8.52%
114Oxnard, CA7.30%69.90%42.58%-38.47%7.68%
115Akron, OH8.00%46.40%27.50%-41.73%8.42%
116Phoenix, AZ7.10%61.88%71.99%-34.17%7.47%
117El Paso, TX6.90%77.86%81.86%-35.72%7.26%
118Oceanside, CA7.20%90.59%97.06%-51.57%7.57%
119Fort Worth, TX6.70%83.68%97.14%-35.97%7.05%
120Colorado Springs, CO6.50%107.59%104.23%-42.11%6.84%
121Houston, TX7.20%79.70%81.41%-41.53%7.57%
122Rochester, NY8.40%59.40%38.75%-52.73%8.84%
123Kansas City, MO6.60%83.19%80.96%-27.26%6.94%
124Casper, WY7.20%81.37%44.46%-29.82%7.57%
125St. Louis, MO7.40%75.58%80.08%-38.84%7.78%
126Bakersfield, CA8.40%52.67%40.35%-44.88%8.84%
127Riverside, CA7.30%88.10%87.06%-40.92%7.68%
128Portland, ME5.20%148.69%136.30%-24.40%5.47%
129Glendale, AZ7.40%64.40%73.59%-29.16%7.78%
130Las Cruces, NM7.90%24.02%45.39%-17.82%8.31%
131Detroit, MI10.70%9.18%11.67%-72.36%11.26%
132Toledo, OH8.70%60.29%31.48%-44.63%9.15%
133Fresno, CA8.60%41.69%46.15%-37.81%9.05%
134Oakland, CA7.60%107.00%101.16%-51.09%8.00%
135Modesto, CA8.70%42.56%51.85%-40.32%9.15%
136Jackson, MS8.70%29.19%71.66%-38.91%9.15%
137Ontario, CA7.30%101.58%108.45%-42.23%7.68%
138Milwaukee, WI8.00%55.18%103.89%-37.44%8.42%
139Laredo, TX7.60%85.70%83.88%-34.76%8.00%
140Sacramento, CA7.70%94.24%90.64%-41.73%8.10%
141Cleveland, OH9.20%51.98%42.98%-50.27%9.68%
142Chattanooga, TN7.50%81.01%89.38%-29.99%7.89%
143Albuquerque, NM7.90%51.12%71.21%-19.46%8.31%
144Tucson, AZ8.20%61.46%66.23%-29.37%8.63%
145Philadelphia, PA9.40%58.39%54.25%-51.54%9.89%
146Denver, CO6.70%159.26%144.94%-47.14%7.05%
147Anaheim, CA7.50%130.80%136.86%-53.10%7.89%
148Baltimore, MD8.40%51.72%61.31%-23.98%8.84%
149Wilmington, DE9.50%66.08%47.72%-51.75%9.99%
150Henderson, NV8.00%99.55%113.92%-42.06%8.42%
151Corpus Christi, TX8.10%83.66%79.66%-29.96%8.52%
152Chula Vista, CA8.10%113.11%105.92%-46.76%8.52%
153Baton Rouge, LA8.70%56.76%66.85%-20.59%9.15%
154Fontana, CA8.10%109.55%120.65%-37.24%8.52%
155Shreveport, LA9.00%50.32%61.95%-18.48%9.47%
156Aurora, CO7.50%161.68%154.27%-46.23%7.89%
157Honolulu, HI7.10%131.36%250.40%-41.89%7.47%
158Garden Grove, CA8.30%149.76%156.26%-55.18%8.73%
159Stockton, CA10.30%51.32%36.85%-36.14%10.84%
160Lewiston, ME6.50%124.03%117.39%9.89%6.84%
161Moreno Valley, CA9.00%94.95%102.53%-34.64%9.47%
162Memphis, TN9.50%97.00%95.63%-33.87%9.99%
163Santa Clarita, CA9.60%117.60%105.49%-39.98%10.10%
164Dover, DE10.70%82.62%76.52%-45.99%11.26%
165Brownsville, TX10.20%69.60%50.43%-21.68%10.73%
166Las Vegas, NV9.70%111.08%130.44%-40.80%10.20%
167Miami, FL7.00%159.38%289.04%-28.43%7.36%
168Jersey City, NJ9.10%163.39%142.92%-47.98%9.57%
169New Haven, CT9.50%108.61%95.67%-22.94%9.99%
170San Bernardino, CA10.20%103.31%108.72%-34.31%10.73%
171Los Angeles, CA10.50%124.02%109.69%-39.89%11.05%
172New York, NY10.10%159.96%158.05%-43.98%10.63%
173Long Beach, CA10.80%128.63%112.00%-36.93%11.36%
174Glendale, CA10.70%152.40%133.97%-42.75%11.26%
175Bridgeport, CT11.70%108.83%77.86%-34.61%12.31%
176Chicago, IL10.70%133.25%179.86%-41.94%11.26%
177North Las Vegas, NV11.00%131.14%142.20%-35.69%11.57%
178Newark, NJ12.70%121.86%90.30%-44.19%13.36%
179Hialeah, FL8.20%184.55%345.04%-15.46%8.63%
180New Orleans, LA12.00%116.47%139.05%-19.81%12.62%

Latest News

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com