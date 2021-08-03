List: Cities with the best unemployment recovery rates

(NewsNation Now) — The coronavirus pandemic has a direct effect on the nation’s unemployment rate. In June, the U.S. added 850,000 jobs, moving the unemployment rate to 5.9%, which is 60% lower than the peak of 14.8% during the height of the pandemic.

To understand the scope of where in the country workers have been most affected by the pandemic, WalletHub compared 180 cities’ overall unemployment rate along with employment data from June 2021, June 2019, June 2020 and January 2020.

The report used new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which disclosed that it didn’t count some workers on temporary layoffs as unemployed. Therefore, the true unemployment rate may be around 3% higher than reported.

Here are the cities where unemployment rates are bouncing back the most.