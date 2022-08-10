Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Perry, Ga., on Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

(NewsNation) — The FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago Monday is among the most recent developments in a string of investigations into former President Donald Trump, his companies and his closest allies.

On Wednesday, Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment and refused to answer questions under oath during a deposition with New York Attorney General Letitia James. James is investigating whether Trump’s company misrepresented the value of assets to lenders and tax authorities.

The deposition came just two days after the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s home in Florida over a government records investigation.

Here are some of the legal challenges currently facing Trump.

classified documents probe

On Monday, the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an ongoing records probe into the former president’s handling of government documents, sources told NewsNation.

The search comes just months after the National Archives and Records Administration said it found classified documents in 15 boxes of White House records that Trump had returned after taking them to his Florida home.

The National Archives said Trump should have turned over that material upon leaving office, and it asked the Justice Department to investigate.

Multiple federal laws govern the handling of classified records and sensitive documents, although criminal charges for those offenses are extremely rare.

It’s still unclear whether Trump himself is the target of the investigation and if he could be prosecuted. That possibility is complicated by the fact that, as the president, Trump was the ultimate declassification authority.

jan. 6 hearings

A bipartisan U.S. House committee continues to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and Trump’s role that day.

Multiple witnesses, including Trump’s own advisers, have testified that the former president knew the 2020 election wasn’t “stolen” even as he continued to publicly insist that it had been.

Those statements helped fuel the crowd of far-right agitators that ultimately descended on and breached the Capitol, many have argued.

While the ongoing hearings are not a criminal trial and the committee cannot prosecute Trump, it could refer criminal charges to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Last year, the U.S. Senate acquitted Trump on an impeachment charge of inciting an insurrection.

In addition to the committee’s investigation, Trump is facing a number of other lawsuits related to the events on Jan. 6.

Multiple U.S. Capitol Police officers have filed lawsuits against Trump for allegedly inciting the riot. In the days and months after the event, four officers from various department who responded to the attack died by suicide.

election interference in Georgia

Last year, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened a criminal investigation into “attempts to influence” the 2020 general election in Georgia.

In a now infamous phone call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Trump argued that Raffensperger could change the results of the presidential election.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump said. “Because we won the state.”

There has been no evidence of widespread election fraud in Georgia or any other state to date.

In May, a special grand jury with subpoena power was seated at Willis’ request and last month she filed petitions seeking to compel testimony from seven Trump advisers.

That investigation is ongoing.

financial woes

Trump is facing two separate inquiries in New York — one civil and the other criminal — related to his business dealings.

New York AG James is investigating whether Trump’s company misled banks and tax officials about the value of prized assets like golf courses and skyscrapers. Trump appeared for a deposition in that case on Wednesday but said he invoked the Fifth Amendment and did not answer questions under oath.

Once the attorney general finishes the investigation, she could decide to bring a lawsuit seeking financial penalties against Trump or his company, or even ban them from being involved in certain types of businesses.

In a separate criminal probe, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating the former president and his company for potential tax fraud and financial crimes.

other legal action

Magazine writer E. Jean Carroll, who said Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1990s, is suing the former president for defamation after Trump said she made up the claims.

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen has filed a lawsuit against the former president for allegedly retaliating against him for writing a tell-all memoir.