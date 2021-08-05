WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Richard Trumka, the powerful president of the AFL-CIO labor union, has died, according to Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Schumer, an ally of the union boss, announced Trumka’s death from the Senate floor Thursday.
“The working people of America have lost a fierce warrior at a time when we needed him most,” Schumer said.
President Joe Biden called Trumka “a close friend” who was “more than the head of AFL-CIO.” He apologized for showing up late to a meeting with Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander civil rights leaders, saying he had just learned Trumka had died.
Trumka, 72, represented the AFL-CIO since 2009 and was seen as a giant of the labor movement.
Local chapters of the labor group in Philadelphia and Ohio posted condolences on Twitter announcing his death. Many U.S. lawmakers also posted messages of condolences about Trumka.
An official for the labor organization and another major union president speaking on the condition of anonymity also confirmed the death to Reuters. A union spokeswoman did not immediately comment.
Further details of Trumka’s death were not immediately available.
“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have learned @AFLCIO President Richard Trumka has passed away. You have been a champion for workers and an incredible pillar in the fight for workers’ rights,” the Philadelphia unit tweeted.
“We will continue your never-ending fight for social and economic justice for every working person,” the Ohio chapter also said on Twitter.
The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report
Latest News
- Longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies at 72
- That’s easy! 40% of Americans think they could compete in the Olympics
- EXPLAINER: What Olympic host Japan’s COVID ‘emergency’ means
- 2 million dehumidifiers sold at Walmart, Lowe’s recalled over fire hazard
- NFL Hall of Fame 2021 inductees: Who are these guys?