Love triangle murder: What we know about Kaitlin Armstrong

(NewsNation) — There have been several twists and turns in a Texas love triangle that revolve around Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, who is considered armed and dangerous. She’s suspected of murdering Anna Moriah Wilson for going out with her boyfriend.

Deputy Brandon Filla of the U.S. Marshals urge Kaitlin Armstrong, above, to turn herself in. (Credit: U.S. Marshals Service)

Here’s everything we know so far.

TIMELINE:

On May 11, Austin police responded to a 911 call at an east Austin residence where they found an unconscious woman, who later was identified as Anna Moriah Wilson, with a gunshot wound. She died from her injuries at the scene, police said.

Wilson was a rising star in the cycling world.

An arrest warrant revealed that in the hours before Wilson’s death, she went swimming with another professional cyclist named Colin Strickland. Kaitlin Armstrong and Strickland were dating at the time Wilson was found shot to death, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit further explained that Strickland told police that during a break in his relationship with Armstrong, he met and began dating Wilson.

Investigators said, based on their search of Wilson’s phone, text messages indicated that Wilson thought she “was still in a romantic relationship with Strickland even though he was currently dating Armstrong.”

Armstrong was brought in for questioning in the murder case, but she was released and has been on the run ever since.

Just three days after the alleged crime, Armstrong boarded a flight from Austin to Houston, according to U.S. Marshals.

She then took a connecting flight to LaGuardia Airport in New York City, where she was spotted on surveillance footage wearing a denim jacket, black shirt with a pink design.

Police then issued a warrant for Armstrong’s arrest on May 17.

On May 18, investigators said Armstrong was dropped off at an airport in Newark, New Jersey, with no record of an outbound flight in her name.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, flew out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on May 14. (U.S. Marshals Photo)

On May 25, another warrant for Armstrong was obtained for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

On June 6, U.S. Marshals upgraded the classification of the hunt for a fugitive and murder suspect and called it a major case.

On June 14, investigators said tips came in that allege Armstrong may be going by her sister’s name in New York state.

Latest development

On Thursday, June 23, the black Jeep registered to Armstrong, the woman accused of killing a popular cyclist in a love triangle, was found, U.S. Marshals said Thursday.

In the latest development from KXAN on the story, Armstrong sold her Jeep on May 13 to a CarMax dealership in South Austin for $12,200. She received a check from the dealership one day after being questioned by Austin Police.

Authorities describe Armstrong as:

5 feet, 8 inches tall

125 pounds

Light brown, long curly hair

Hazel eyes

Last seen on surveillance video wearing a blue denim jacket, black shirt with a pink design on the chest, white jeans, black-and-white tennis shoes, black COVID-19 mask, carrying a possible yoga mat holder.

REWARDS/ HOW TO HELP:

Up to $6,000 in rewards is being offered for information leading to Armstrong’s arrest. Another anonymous donor is also adding $15,000 to the pool.

Anyone with details on Armstrong’s whereabouts can call the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1 (800) 336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app. Tips can also be sent to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 893-8477.