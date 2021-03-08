LSU “took exactly the wrong approach” in Miles case, expert says

KANSAS (NewsNation Now) — A day after the University of Kansas placed head football coach Les Miles on administrative leave, Peter Ginsberg, Miles’ attorney, is calling the action “disturbing and unfair.”

In a statement, Ginsberg said that LSU, Miles’ former school, had conducted an “extensive and thorough” investigation into the allegations eight years ago, conducted by the Taylor Porter law firm, and concluded that Miles did not engage in any sexual harassment conduct.

Ginsberg went on to say that the NCAA’s newest report conducted by Husch Blackwell has nothing to do with Miles and that the firm did not interview the Kansas head coach or any other witnesses and only second guessed the previous report.

He said that Kansas’ decision to place Miles on administrative leave is unfair and that the school had performed its due diligence before his hiring.

NewsNation spoke with Dr. Elizabeth Taylor, an assistant professor at Temple University specializing in diversity in sports, about the report and the next steps for the University of Kansas.

She said that LSU “took the exact wrong approach” with the way they handled the report.

“I would say they did exactly the opposite of what they should have done. And the reprimands that they presented to him were essentially a slap on the wrist,” said Taylor.

A 2013 report was released earlier Friday detailing several allegations against Miles during his time with the Tigers. Miles was investigated after two female student workers accused him of inappropriate behavior.

According to the report, Miles is accused of making multiple student employees “feel uncomfortable.” One victim accused Miles of “kissing her” and asking her to go to a hotel with him, promising he could help her career.

The exhaustive report released Friday by the Husch Blackwell law firm offers a scathing view of the resources and attention LSU has dedicated to such complaints and has resulted in the suspensions of two senior officials in the athletic department.

While that 2013 investigation by the Taylor Porter law firm found Miles showed poor judgment, it did not find violations of law or that he had a sexual relationship with any students. Taylor Porter also concluded it could not confirm one student’s allegation that Miles kissed her while they were in the coach’s car with no one else present.

LSU’s former athletic director Joe Alleva also recommended in 2013 that Miles be fired as Tigers football coach because of his behavior with female student workers.

Alleva emailed incoming LSU President F. King Alexander, saying “he is guilty of insubordination, inappropriate behavior, putting the university, athletic department and football program at great risk. I think we have cause. I specifically told him not to text, call, or be alone with any student workers and he obviously didn’t listen.”

Husch and Blackwell interviewed multiple people who said Miles sexualized the student staff of the football program. He demanded “pretty girls” and “blondes with big boobs,” according to the report.

Full Statement from Peter Ginsberg