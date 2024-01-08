LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of causing a crash that killed a mother and two of her children told responders that he had wine and cough syrup prior to the crash, according to an arrest report.

Darryl Smith, 36, faces three counts of DUI resulting in death and one count of reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm, records showed.

Darryl Smith faces 3 counts of DUI resulting in death and 1 count of reckless driving. (HPD)

On Jan. 7 around 5:50 p.m., Henderson police responded to a crash near Lake Mead Parkway and Grand Cadence Drive.

When officers arrived they noticed a man in distress pointing to the intersection. When an officer approached him he told them that his wife and two sons were in the black Hyundai sedan that was involved in the crash.

The woman driving the sedan, identified as Rebecca Post, and two of her children, died, documents said.

Prior to officers’ arrival, Henderson firefighters and EMTs responded to the scene and reported that the driver of that Ram 1500, identified as Smith, appeared intoxicated and stumbled out of his truck. When he got into the ambulance, he smelled of alcohol and was asked if he had been drinking, the report said.

Smith replied saying, “I had a pretty good amount,” and said he had three glasses of wine and cough syrup, according to police.

At the scene, the investigating officers determined that Post was sitting at a red light behind a BMW when Smith crashed into the back of her sedan, pushing it into the BMW. Smith then hit another truck that was in the next lane over, the report said.

Smith’s truck landed on its side and Post’s vehicle had damage to the rear and the front.

The driver and passenger on the BMW were also to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Smith was also taken to the hospital where officers observed him having “bloodshot watery eyes” and a “strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage” coming from him, the report said.

Smith was later transported to the Henderson Detention Center where he was booked on the DUI and reckless driving charges.