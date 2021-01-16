MAP: Which states allow firearms at demonstrations?

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — State and local officials across the U.S. have prepared for armed protests at Capitol buildings in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Earlier this week, the open carry of guns in Michigan’s Capitol was banned by a state panel. The move came roughly a week after the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol, and it follows a plot last year to storm Michigan’s statehouse.

Michigan is among the majority of states that allow firearms at demonstrations. Six states: Alabama, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, and North Carolina, plus the District of Columbia, don’t allow guns at protests. Some states permit local municipalities to enforce any restrictions.

So, which states allow firearms at demonstrations?