☀ March 15: Stimulus payment tool, Biden admin begins relief promotion tour and history made at Grammys

Good morning! It’s Monday, March 15, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 Stimulus checks: ‘Get My Payment’ tool is now live
2️⃣🎤 Biden, Harris and others to promote relief plan’s benefits
3️⃣🚔 7 picked, 7 to go for jury in ex-cop Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd death
4️⃣❄ Winter storm closes roads in Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska
📱 [Trending] this morning
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift make history at The Grammys
Female performers including Beyoncé and Taylor Swift had a record-making night at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The 93rd Academy Awards nominations will be announced early this morning.
🔴 Jury selection continues in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin Thursday. The judge will begin hearing motions at 9 a.m. EST.
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the implementation of the American Rescue Plan at 1:45 p.m. EST.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.