☀ March 15: Stimulus payment tool, Biden admin begins relief promotion tour and history made at Grammys

Stack of 100 dollar bills with illustrative coronavirus stimulus payment check to show the virus stimulus payment to Americans

US President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn upon returning to the White House in Washington, DC on March 14, 2021. President Biden spent the week-end in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Female performers including Beyoncé and Taylor Swift had a record-making night at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Taylor Swift appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left, and Beyonce appears at the world premiere of “The Lion King” in Los Angeles on July 9, 2019. (AP Photo)

🔴 The 93rd Academy Awards nominations will be announced early this morning.

🔴 Jury selection continues in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin Thursday. The judge will begin hearing motions at 9 a.m. EST.

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the implementation of the American Rescue Plan at 1:45 p.m. EST.

