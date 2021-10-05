Marine out of brig after critical posts about withdrawal from Afghanistan

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (NewsNation Now) — Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller is out of the brig at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina while he awaits a hearing on a possible court martial. He went viral last month after posting several videos criticizing his chain of command on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“I have a growing discontent and contempt for my perceived ineptitude at the foreign policy level,” Scheller said in a video. “And I want to specifically ask some questions to some of my senior leaders.”

After his first video, Scheller was told to stop, but he kept on posting messages and that is when he was thrown in the brig and held without charges.

His case is gaining the support of dozens of congressmen and women and raising millions of dollars from supporters, upset that he is being punished for speaking out.

NewsNation’s correspondent Rich McHugh spoke with Scheller’s parents last week. On Tuesday, he spoke with Scheller’s attorneys.

“They said he has been released,” McHugh said on NewsNation Prime. “He’s still facing court martial over this. And that remains to be seen when that’s going to be set. He’s also still facing a gag order, which they say is illegal … They say it’s grossly overbroad and unenforceable. So like he can’t so much as even post about his dog, let alone his concerns about the military.”

McHugh said Scheller has not been charged with anything yet, but there are four specific charges that will be considered during a hearing.

Scheller “has submitted a letter to the Secretary of the Navy basically saying, ‘Let me out. I’ve said my piece in lieu of a court martial. I will just walk away’ and he has congressional support on that,” McHugh said. “Members of Congress have asked the Secretary of the Navy. The Secretary of Navy has not agreed and they’re going forward with the court martial.”

