Matt Damon admits to using slur for LGBT people until daughter asked him not to

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 26: Matt Damon attends the “Stillwater” New York Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Actor Matt Damon has received criticism for admitting he continued to use a slur for LGBT people until his daughter asked him to stop.

The star told The Sunday Times that he had used the “f-slur for a homosexual” until a few months ago after he used it at the table with one of his daughters present.

“I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table. I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!’ She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.”

He explained to The Sunday Times that he used the word as a kid “with a different application.”

The comment received backlash online from other actors and LGBT activists.

Comedian Bill Eichner wondered on twitter, “I want to know what word Matt Damon replaced f****t with.”

Matt Damon has not responded to the interview backlash.

Damon told the story as a part of an interview promoting his new film “Stillwater,” which has received its own scrutiny from Amanda Knox for the movie using elements of her life story without permission.

The slur anecdote was a part of a longer conversation he had with the outlet about the evolving nature of language and the role of A-list celebrities.

Latest News