Maya Angelou and Dr. Sally Ride will appear on US quarters in 2022

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Mint announced author Maya Angelou and Dr. Sally Ride will appear on the quarter as a part of their American Women Quarters Program.

The initiative aims to honor women throughout history on the backs of the quarters. George Washington will remain on the front in a different manner to distinguish itself.

“Contributions may come from a wide spectrum of fields including, but not limited to, suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space, and the arts. The women honored will come from ethnically, racially, and geographically diverse backgrounds,” said the U.S. Mint in a press release.

The coins will begin in 2022 and the five different reverse designs will continue through 2025.

The U.S. Mint has opened a submission portal to recommend women for the program. All women chosen must be currently deceased according to the public law governing the coins.