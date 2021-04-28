‘Maybe Lincoln’s ghost’: Jen Psaki interrupted by strange noise during White House briefing

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — During Tuesday’s White House press briefing, press secretary Jen Psaki was interrupted by a strange noise.

As she responded to questions about new CDC guidance that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors when in small groups, a loud creaking sound erupted from over her shoulder.

Psaki pauses and glances at the ceiling, before wondering out loud whether the ghost of former President Abraham Lincoln was haunting the room.

“Have no fear. The ceiling is not falling, that I’m aware of… it’s an old building,” said Psaki. “Maybe Lincoln’s ghost, that’s quite something. Maybe it is.”

The CDC announced Tuesday that fully vaccinated or not, people do not have to wear masks outdoors when they walk, bike or run alone or with members of their household. They also can go maskless in small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated people.

But from there, the CDC has differing guidance for people who are fully vaccinated and those who are not.

Unvaccinated people — defined by the CDC as those who have yet to receive both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson formula — should wear masks at outdoor gatherings that include other unvaccinated people. They also should keep using masks at outdoor restaurants.

While the White House did not officially comment on the cause of the creaking sound, Reuters’ White House reporter Steve Holland debunked the tale of Lincoln’s ghost.

Ole Abe’s ghost makes for a better story but the creaking during the WH briefing was the swiveling of a robo cam pic.twitter.com/Dyho4RqoeH — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) April 27, 2021

