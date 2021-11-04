McDonald’s unveils new plant-based burger, the McPlant

(NewsNation Now) — McDonald’s is the latest fast-food restaurant to venture into plant-based burgers with the McPlant burger.

The McPlant burger includes a plant-based patty developed with Beyond Meat made from peas, rice and potatoes. The patty is topped with all the fixings tomato, pickles, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard and a slice of American cheese. The burger is served on a sesame seed bun.

Eight McDonald’s restaurants will be testing the McPlant for a limited time beginning this week. Cities with test locations include Irving and Carrollton, Texas, Cedar Falls, Iowa, Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana and El Segundo and Manhattan Beach, California.

The McPlant previously was introduced in international markets this year.

Last month, Burger King unveiled plant-based nuggets in select markets. The Impossible Nuggets are coated in a golden brown crispy breading and are tender and juicy on the inside, according to the manufacturer.

Panda Express unveiled plant-based orange chicken this summer. The plant-based orange chicken is made in partnership with Beyond Meat and was crafted to closely mimic the chain’s popular chicken-based dish. It is mostly made from fava beans and peas.

Pizza Hut also rolled out meatless pepperoni this summer. Pizza Hut said the topping, which includes peas and rice as some of the ingredients, “delivers just the right amount of subtle heat and offers the same experience and taste of Pizza Hut’s classic pepperoni.”