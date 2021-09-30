McRib is back! Here’s when you’ll be able to get it

McDonald’s confirmed on Thursday the return of its McRib sandwiches, which will once again grace the menus of participating restaurants. (McDonald’s)

(NEXSTAR) – The leaves are changing, the temperature is dropping and the aroma of barbecue sauce and processed pork will soon fill the air.

Yes, it’s almost McRib Season.

McDonald’s confirmed on Thursday the return of its McRib sandwiches, which will once again grace the menus of participating restaurants as of Nov. 1.

The sandwich, which debuted on menus in Kansas City, Kansas, in 1981, has enjoyed a cult following for decades, thanks in no small part to its fleeting, sporadic appearances at restaurants. Speaking to its elusiveness, Mike Bullington, the senior archives manager for McDonald’s, said in a press release that the sandwich was designed to be “enjoyed during the colder seasons.”

“Whether you’re a McRib loyalist or first timer, there is no denying that the McRib is one of the most iconic sandwiches of the last four decades and we have thousands of emails and tweets from fans to prove it,” Bullington added.

McDonald’s had also previously revealed that the sandwich infrequently appears on its restaurants’ menus because it’s “a local option based on customer demand,” according to a 2017 tweet from the company.

Whatever the reason for its reappearance, fans of the sandwich — which features a boneless pork patty slathered in BBQ sauce and topped with pickles and onions — quickly took to Twitter on Thursday morning to share their excitement.

Some, however, claimed they would prefer McDonald’s to bring back some of its other long-lost or hard-to-find offerings.

The McRib is a godlike sandwich, praise be 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/z0VvixQHwA — 𝙏𝙧𝙤𝙮 (@troysapienrobot) September 30, 2021

THEYRE BRINGING THE MCRIB BACK https://t.co/C2pvNlrruo — 🅱️ea 🏳️‍⚧️ (@bitsy02756085) September 30, 2021

Literally everyone : just fix the ice cream machines



McDonald’s : the McRib is back ! You’re welcome — jw (@iam_johnw2) September 30, 2021

Why does McDonald’s keep bringing the McRib back? Bring back salads and snack wraps. — Yan (@sisteravanti_) September 30, 2021

Fans can find the McRib at participating restaurants starting Nov. 1, but only for a limited time.