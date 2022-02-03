Medicare to cover free over-the-counter COVID-19 tests by spring

(NewsNation Now) — People on either original Medicare or Medicare Advantage will have access to free over-the-counter COVID-19 tests beginning in early spring.

The measure is part of President Joe Biden’s efforts to expand the availability of free testing, according to a news release that the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued Thursday.

Under the new initiative, Medicare beneficiaries will have free access as many as eight over-the-counter and FDA-approved or -authorized COVID-19 tests per month. Those tests will be available through eligible pharmacies and other participating entities, according to the release.

Medicare hasn’t provided such coverage until now. Until the initiative takes effect, people with Medicare can access free tests the following ways:

Request four free over-the-counter tests for home delivery at covidtests.gov.

Access COVID-19 tests through health care providers at more than 20,000 free testing sites nationwide.

Access lab-based PCR tests and antigen tests performed by a laboratory when the test is ordered by a physician, non-physician practitioner, pharmacist or other authorized health care professional at no cost.

People with Medicare can also currently access one lab-performed test without an order or cost-sharing.

Medicare Advantage beneficiaries should check their plan to see if it offers coverage and payment for over-the-counter COVID-19 tests as a supplemental benefit, according to the release. All Medicare beneficiaries with Part B are eligible for the new benefit regardless of enrollment in a Medicare Advantage plan.

The White House also recently launched its website COVIDTests.gov, through which every home in the U.S. can order a limit of four free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests.