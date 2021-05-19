Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $515 million

(NEXSTAR) — The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb.
No one hit all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in Tuesday’s drawing, which means there is now a $515 million jackpot that continues to grow.
The next drawing is Friday at 11pm ET. Tickets are $2 each.
Should you beat the odds and win, you’ll have two options for collecting your prize, according to the Mega Millions website:
An annuity option: The Mega Millions annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one to protect the winners’ lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation.
A cash option: A one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool. The cash option for Friday’s drawing will be $346.3 million.