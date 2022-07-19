Mega Millions jackpot hits $555 million — Did you win?

(NewsNation) — The race to be a millionaire continued Tuesday night.

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot stood at $555 million, the fifth largest in Mega Millions history. If taking the lump sum cash payout, one lucky winner could walk away with $317 million.

The winning numbers from Tuesday night’s draw were 2-31-32-37-70, Mega Ball 25.

The jackpot has been climbing since it was won at $20 million in Tennessee on April 15.

In late January, California resident Kristine Wellenstein matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win a cool $426 million. Her win concluded a sequence that began in October 2021, according to Mega Millions.

“When I realized I’d won, I was overcome with so many emotions, but mostly gratitude,” Wellenstein told Mega Millions.

The next drawing will be Friday, and if nobody wins Tuesday’s jackpot it will go even higher. The largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was $1.5 billion, won in October 2018.