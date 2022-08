(NewsNation) — The winner of the Mega Millions $1.34 billion jackpot on July 29 has yet to present the winning ticket, Illinois lottery officials say.

The winner, who is reportedly from Des Plaines, Illinois, still has more than $1 billion to claim.

In Illinois, anyone who wins more than $250,000 from the lottery can stay anonymous.

If the prize money is not claimed within a year of the drawing, the money goes into the common school fund.