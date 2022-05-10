(NewsNation) — Two Mexican nationals are accused of conspiring to take two undocumented immigrants hostage in order to receive thousands of dollars from their concerned family members.

Olegario Lares-De La Rosa, 29, and Ivan Heriberto Borboa-Ruiz, 28, are charged with conspiracy to commit hostage taking, conspiracy to commit transportation of illegal aliens for profit, transportation of illegal aliens for profit and prohibited possessors of firearms and ammunition.

According to an eight-count indictment, from an unknown date until April 8 in the Tucson, Arizona, area, Lares-De La Rosa and Borboa-Ruiz came up with a plan to detain two undocumented immigrants and compel their family members to pay $8,000 per person in cash to release them.

The Department of Justice says the pair was freed after family members handed over the money in a Home Depot parking lot.

Authorities later arrested Lares-De La Rosa and Borboa-Ruiz, also finding they were in possession of firearms. Homeland Security officials helped with the investigation.

If convicted, a charge of conspiracy to commit hostage taking carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, or sometimes both. The remaining charges each carry a maximum penalty of 10 years, a $250,000 fine, or both.