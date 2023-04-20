1 arrested for stealing flowers from Tennessee officer’s memorial

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was arrested for stealing flowers from a fallen La Vergne police lieutenant’s squad car.

La Vergne officials said multiple witnesses told them they saw the suspect and a female juvenile take a large floral arrangement from the hood of Lt. Robert Hayes’ police cruiser, along with several smaller bouquets donated by community members.

Officers said they were able to find the suspects with the help from surveillance equipment, license plate recognition cameras, and the Smyrna Police Department.

“This was extremely hurtful that two members of the community that Lt. Hayes served would go as far as to steal the flowers from his patrol car,” said Captain Konrad Kaul. “We are glad we were able to find the people responsible. Lt. Hayes would have done the same for any other officer.”

Lt. Robert Hayes (Courtesy: La Vergne Police Department)

The suspect has been charged with one count of misdemeanor theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The girl will have petitions taken out at a later time, according to officials.

Hayes died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. The police department put his squad car in front of La Vergne City Hall on Murfreesboro Road as a memorial to Hayes. Community members are still encouraged to put flowers on Hayes’ car to honor him.