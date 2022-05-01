1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Mississippi crawfish festival

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

(NewsNation) — A shooting at a Mississippi crawfish festival left one person dead and several injured Saturday night.

Two juveniles have been detained for questioning after the shooting at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival on the state’s fairgrounds in Jackson, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones confirmed according to NewsNation local affiliate WJTV. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist, the station reported.

On Twitter, Jones said six people were confirmed shot, including an unidentified male who died.

Several victims were transported to the hospital, Jones said.

“Other victims appear to be stable at this time and don’t appear to be directly involved in the shooting or circumstances that led to the shooting,” Jones said on Twitter.

Several shooters are believed to be involved in the incident, Jones said, and the investigation is being conducted as an active shooter situation.

According to the page on its website, this is the second year of the Mississippi Mudbug Festival, which runs from Wednesday through Sunday. The event features crawfish boils, musical performances and fair rides.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.