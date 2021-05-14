13-year-old arrested in killing of another Kansas teen

ULYSSES, Kan. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting another teen in southwestern Kansas last month, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested the boy Thursday afternoon on suspicion of second-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property in the April fatal shooting of 14-year-old Christopher Garcia, the KBI said in a news release.

Investigators have said Garcia was shot April 28 at a Ulysses park and taken to a Wichita hospital, where he died four days later. The 13-year-old arrested is being held at the Southwest Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Garden City.

Authorities have not released the name of the teen arrested, and The Associated Press typically does not name juveniles charged with crimes.