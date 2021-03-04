15-year-old dies after he was shot inside his Arkansas school, teen classmate charged

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (NewsNation Now) — A 15-year-old shot in an Arkansas junior high school Monday morning died from his injuries, his mother confirmed Wednesday evening.

NewsNation affiliate KARK reports another student, 15-year-old Thomas Quarles is accused of shooting the victim in the hallway of Watson Chapel Jr. High School. He has been arrested and charged as an adult with bond set at $1 million.

Officials say the victim was found lying in the hall near the school’s office. Investigators took Quarles into custody after he was discovered hiding behind a nearby home.

The city of Pine Bluff is reeling from the tragedy.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington commented on the shooting at Monday’s city council meeting, saying, “We’re all devastated.” She later added that the incident hits close to home, explaining that “the reality of [a school shooting] is driven home when it happens in your own community.”

This is a developing story; check back for updates. NewsNation affiliates KARK and KLRT-TV contributed to this report.