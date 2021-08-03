2 employees injured, suspect shot and killed by police in Tennessee warehouse shooting

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — At least two employees were injured and a suspect was shot and killed by police in a warehouse shooting in Tenessee early Tuesday morning.

Metro Nashville Police said they were called to the Smile Direct Club warehouse in nearby Antioch just before 6 a.m. local time.

NewsNation affiliate WKRN saw at least three people leaving the scene in an ambulance. Police confirmed at least two of the people injured during the shooting were employees of Smile Direct Club. Authories confirmed to WKRN that the suspect was shot by police outside of the warehouse and taken to a nearby hospital where they later died.

Public affairs manager Don Aaron confirmed that the suspected shooter worked at the warehouse for a “short period of time.”

A witness told WKRN she was walking into work when she saw a suspect come from around the building and begin firing a weapon, shooting out the front doors of the building.

In a tweet, police confirmed an active shooter investigation was ongoing. The area around the warehouse is closed to the public.

Smile Direct Club released a statement regarding the shooting, which said in part:

“Smile Direct Club is saddened at the shooting that took place at its manufacturing facilities this morning. The incident was contained quickly by security personnel on site. The safety of our team members is a top priority for our Company and we maintain strict security protocols and a no-weapons policy at all of our facilities. We are working with the local police as they investigate this matter.”

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

NewsNation affiliate WKRN contributed to this report.