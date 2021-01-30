2 firefighters, 2 residents die in Oklahoma house fire

WAYNOKA, Okla. (KFOR) — An Oklahoma town is mourning the loss of four members of its community.

While working to rescue people trapped inside a house fire, two members of the Waynoka Volunteer Fire Department lost their lives and two residents died in the blaze.

According to the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office, the residents called 911 to say their house was on fire and they were trapped in the bedroom.

About 3 a.m. Friday, the Waynoka Fire Department arrived on the scene. They quickly realized that the fire was blocking the door and they were unable to reach the victims through the window.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office.