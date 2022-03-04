(NewsNation Now) — At least two people were injured in a shooting at a Kansas high school Friday.

An Olathe East High School resource officer and an administrator were shot and injured in an office area, the Olathe Police Department tweeted. A suspect is in custody.

The high school went into lockdown due to the incident, and the school’s buildings were secured, the Olathe School District tweeted.

A reunification site was being set up Friday morning, Olathe East told parents on Twitter, noting that if someone’s loved one was injured, they’d be contacted by police directly.

Police said no students were injured, and there is no active threat.

The school district asked the public to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story; refresh for updates.