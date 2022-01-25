2 officers among group of 6 hit by vehicle in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two police officers were among a group of six people hit by a vehicle that barreled into them along Interstate 64 in St. Louis, authorities said.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday in the westbound lanes near the Newstead overpass, officials said. Police Chief John Hayden told reporters that the injured officers had been working a separate crash when they and others were hit.

Hayden said both officers were conscious but in pain when they were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Of the four others hit, three were taken to a hospital in critical condition and the fourth was in stable condition, firefighters said. At least one police car and two other vehicles also were hit.

Hayden said the driver of the vehicle that hit the crowd has been identified, but police did not immediately announce any arrests or charges.