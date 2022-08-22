1 deputy killed, another wounded in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (NewsNation) — An Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy is dead and another was wounded Monday at a home on the southwest side of Oklahoma City, authorities said.

One deputy was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital while the other was taken by ambulance, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Aaron Brilbeck said.

The two deputies have not been identified.

Sheriff Tommie Johnson said the two deputies were serving “lock-out papers,” which is part of the eviction process, when one of the deputies went to the back door of the home and was shot. The second deputy was shot as he attempted to pull the first deputy to safety, Johnson said.

A possible suspect in the shooting was taken into custody following a short vehicle chase, said Oklahoma City police Sgt. Dillon Quirk. The suspect’s name was not immediately released to the public.

According to scanner traffic, the suspect began firing at officers out of the vehicle’s window once he was spotted by police on I-35.

The suspect eventually exited the interstate and stopped at Tinker Air Force Base’s gate. He was not able to get past the guards and enter Tinker, which is when he was taken into custody.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate KFOR contributed to this report.