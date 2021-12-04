Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — Two teenagers were killed and two people, including a 9-month-old baby, were injured after a shooting in Memphis Friday night.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at a gas station not far from Graceland.

Memphis Police said the victims, three teenage girls and the 9-month-old baby, were at a gas pump inside a red Infiniti were inside a red Infiniti when a dark-colored Nissan pulled up beside them and fired several shots.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, but police reported Saturday morning that they had died from their injuries. Another 16-year-old and the baby are in non-critical condition.

The driver of the Nissan fled the scene but the vehicle was later recovered. No arrests have been made, police said.

Police said the motive behind the shooting is unknown.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH or submit a tip online.

NewsNation affiliate WREG contributed to this report.