2 women, 3 girls found dead in Arkansas home

ATKINS, Ark. (NewsNation Now) — Two women and three girls were found dead in a home in northwest Arkansas in what authorities said are being investigated as suspected homicides.

Deputies responded to a call around 5 p.m. Friday and found the five people dead in a home in Atkins, a city about 65 miles northwest of Little Rock, Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones said in a statement. The dead were between 8 and 50 years old and are all believed to have been related, he said.

Jones said during a short news conference Saturday that authorities did not immediately have a suspect.

Sheriff Jones does not believe there is a threat to the public, and suggests the deaths may be the result of a domestic situation, but he emphasized that it is early in the investigation and expects processing of evidence at the scene to take several days.

“At this time, we believe this to be an isolated incident, and do not feel that there is any continued danger to the local public,” he said.

The sheriff said names are not being released pending notification of relatives. At least some of the victims are believed to have died from gunshot wounds.

The bodies have been transported to the Arkansas Crime Lab.

NewsNation affiliate KARK and the Associated Press contributed to this report.