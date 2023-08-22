24 dogs surrendered following Kentucky animal cruelty investigation

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WKRN) — A Kentucky woman is charged with animal cruelty and surrendered two dozen dogs following an investigation by Kentucky State Police and the Hopkins County Humane Society.

After nearly a month-long investigation, the humane society found multiple Alaskan Malamute dogs were being sold unvaccinated and living in “deplorable conditions.”

A preliminary investigation revealed Nina Holm, 58, of Dawson Springs, Ky., was in possession of 24 dogs. Troopers discovered several dogs where being kept outside in a metal building under conditions of extreme heat, little to no ventilation, no water, and feces-covered floor. Inside Holm’s residence, Troopers discovered five puppies covered in feces locked inside of a small cage in the kitchen.

Holm voluntarily surrendered 24 total dogs and puppies to the Hopkins County Humane Society and was charged with 24 counts of Cruelty to Animals 2nd degree.

The investigation is ongoing.