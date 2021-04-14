175-foot commercial lift boat capsizes in rough seas off Louisiana coast

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a 175-foot commercial lift boat that capsized during a severe storm passing south of Grand Isle, Louisiana on Tuesday evening.

Several vessels in the vicinity have joined rescue and salvage attempts as one Facebook user posted video claiming seven of the 17 crew on board have been rescued.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard in Houston, more assistance is on the way along with a search plane from Corpus Christi.

A National Weather Service station located three miles northeast of Grand Isle recorded a wind gust of 75 mph during the height of the storm.

This is a developing story; refresh for updates.